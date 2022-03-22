East Texas prospects make spring training debuts

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two east Texas professional baseball prospects made their spring training debuts this week.

Monday saw the debut of baseball’s top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez. The former Central Heights Blue Devil made his first Grapefruit League appearance against the Minnesota Twins. Kyle Garlick became a nit of history for Rodriguez by being his first strikeout. Rodriguez was brought down to reality in the fourth inning, giving up four runs on 27 pitches.

“It’s huge,” Rodriguez told reporters according to the team’s official website. “First outing of the spring. It’s always good to see some other jerseys. We were able to get out there, throw some good spins and unfortunately, they got runners on base and a few hits dropped in, but other than that, it was a relatively good day.”

On Sunday, former Hudson Hornet Kyle Lovelace played three innings behind the plate for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. He struck out in his one plate appearance Lovelace was signed undrafted following his senior season at the University of Houston in 2021. Before the lockout ended, Lovelace had just a couple of weeks with the Angels’ rookie-ball team last season.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.