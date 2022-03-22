Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County commissioners vote to remove road engineer, appoint Wright as acting county judge

Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright commented on his lead in the Republican Angelina County judge...
Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright commented on his lead in the Republican Angelina County judge race. (Source: KTRE Staff)(KTRE Staff)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County commissioners have elected to appoint Keith Wright as acting county judge following Don Lymbery’s suspension.

Wright beat Lymbery in the Republican primary and was set to take over the position on Jan. 1.

Lymbery was suspended last week by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct following an indictment which alleges he violated the Texas Open Meetings Act.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has suspended Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery...
The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has suspended Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery without pay in relation to his alleged violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act.(Angelina County Jail)

The court also voted to remove Road Engineer Chuck Walker from his position. Walker was also indicted last week on a charge of tampering with a government document. He is accused of approving a false entry on an employee time sheet.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts says Walker will still hold his position for 30 days before the process to find a new road engineer begins again.

“Obviously we’ll have to start all over again to go out for the hiring process,” said Pitts. “It is really sad because we are so far into this now, I think November will be two years, so we’ve really been set back and it’s sad, but I think we made the right decisions and we need to move forward.”

Chuck Walker
Chuck Walker(Angelina County Jail)

Previous story: Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners, road engineer indicted

