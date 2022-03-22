Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Missing 14-year-old girl from Utah found; Amber Alert canceled

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old girl from Utah.

Utah police said Areli Arroyo Osuno was found in Texas, ABC4 reported.

The report also said that the suspect, David Lopez, 20, is in custody.

No other details were immediately available.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.
The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.(NCMEC)

If you have any information, please contact the Unified Police Department at 385-468-9858 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather outlook upgraded to moderate for parts of East Texas
Karl Kauffman (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Cherokee County ER doctor accused of sexually abusing child
NWS says EF-2 hit Upshur County
Michael Ralston
Longview man arrested in connection with Saturday fatal shooting

Latest News

6PM Viewer Pictures
Viewer Pictures
Mt Enterprise Storm Damage
Mt Enterprise Storm Damage
We need to treat oil and natural gas like an asset, not a liability,” Staples said.
Staples says no easy solution to oil issues at Northeast Texas Energy Summit 2022
Lake O The Pines Damage
Lake O The Pines Damage
Texas senator questions Judge Jackson
Texas senator questions Judge Jackson