3rd annual Women with Heart scholarship grants checks to high schoolers

Winner
Winner(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Mother Frances presented Young Women With Heart scholarship awards today. The winners submitted videos about the number one killer amongst woman.

Heart disease was topic each winner submitted their video on. The top five finalists were selected by the hospital committee. The order of winners was then voted on by the public.

Scholarships recipients
Scholarships recipients(Sariah Bonds)

The grand prize winner receives a scholarship in the amount of $5,000, with the second and third place winners receiving $2,500 and $1,500, respectively.

The presentation took place in the lobby of the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The winners were called up to the stage and presented with huge checks. Their videos they submitted were then shown to the audience. All five winners were senior high schoolers who are looking forward to starting University at schools such as Texas A&M, Baylor University, and Ouachita Baptist University.

