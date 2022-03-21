Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Strong winds tear roof off Grimes County barn

Wind gusts around 40 miles per hour took a roof off a barn just before 2 p.m. in Grimes County.
Grimes County storm damage
Grimes County storm damage(KBTX Photo By Morgan Riddell)
By Morgan Riddell and Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - There’s already been weather-related damage reported Monday in the Brazos Valley.

Wind gusts around 40 miles per hour took a roof off a barn just before 2 p.m. in Grimes County. It happened on FM 3090 between Anderson and Carlos.

The roof hit nearby power lines and knocked out power to about 50 MidSouth customers.

There were some horses in the barn but they’re okay, according to the property owner.

