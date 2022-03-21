Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County ESD 2 crews battle fire involving structure, brush on CR 3104

By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from Smith County Emergency Services District 2 battled a brush fire that spread to an abandoned structure on County Road 3104 Sunday evening.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said ESD 2 dispatched crews from the Winona and Jackson volunteer fire departments to fight the fire.

The fire started at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Brooks said he will have more information on the fire after he talks to one of his deputies.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

