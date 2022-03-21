Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Severe weather outlook upgraded to moderate for parts of East Texas

Parts of East Texas upgraded to moderate risk, level 4 out of 5, for severe weather
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Day through early Tuesday Morning as a very strong/intense storm system moves into and through East Texas this evening and overnight tonight.

Severe weather risks
Severe weather risks(KLTV)

A MODERATE RISK, or a 45% chance for significant severe weather is in effect for the SW sections of East Texas. See the graphic for counties. Intense Thunderstorms with very strong winds, large hail in excess of 2″ in diameter are possible along with tornadoes are likely. An ENHANCED RISK for significant severe weather, or a 30% chance, is in effect for the rest of East Texas. Hail of 2″ or more in diameter are possible in the most intense storms.

Severe weather risk
Severe weather risk(KLTV)

Please put your vehicles in the garage or car port today to protect them from the hail. Flash Flooding is a more significant concern over the southern 1/2 of East Texas, or Deep East Texas at rainfall totals of 3″-5″ are possible. Please take this seriously. Charge all your electronic devices. Make sure you have everything secured outside so that it doesn’t fly around and cause more issues. Please, if you have not done so, download the KLTV Weather App and stay informed as we update you throughout the night. Please sign up for First Alert ThunderCall... http://kltv.thundercall.com/

