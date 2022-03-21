One-legged Henderson powerlifter inspires with determination

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson’s Cason Weatherton has achieved many goals as a one-legged athlete. One of them is taking on the sport of powerlifting.

Next time you’re feeling sorry for yourself and feel you just can’t make it and decide to give up, think about Cason Weatherton. He could have that attitude, blame the world that he can’t because he has just one leg, but that’s not his style. Since he’s been on this earth he’s inspired others just by doing, even inspiring his own mother, Shalondra Weatherton.

“It’s very very inspiring not only to me but others around us, because just knowing Cason and knowing how shy he really is for him to find something that he likes and to be on board with it all and I see the drive that he’s puts into it he challenges his self,” Weatherton said. “So, it helps me to wake up every morning to challenge myself when I think I can’t or I don’t know what I’m gonna do, I think about Cason because he gets up with a let’s go attitude. let’s just go and get it done.”

The Henderson sophomore is not one to wonder “what if” but rather “let’s go.” Oh, and the stares he sometimes get, he understands is natural

“I just got used to it,” Cason said. “If I saw somebody with one leg I would stare too. It’s just curiosity, like you know.”

Coach Kyle Farrell said Cason looks for no favors. And Farrell admits, at first, he had no clue how this would work.

“It was definitely an exciting challenge it was something I had never taken on as a coach before,” Farrell said. “So, I was excited to have a kid like that, that wanted to come and work and try this out. There were a lot of questions, how are we gonna do this.”

As you can imagine when he was growing up, this was new to her mother, but she gave him no special treatment.

“When he was born ... I always treated him as every other child that we were around was treated. I never treated him any different. He’s a hundred percent boy, treated him that way,” Weatherton said.

Cason said he doesn’t mind when people point out his condition because he knows how hard he’s worked to get where he is.

“It’s a complement for me because you know, I can’t do things as easy as everyone else does, so doing something that they can do, is very accomplishing for me.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.