Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monday’s Weather: First Alert Weather Day

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV?KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas.  It’s a First Alert Weather Day today with likely thunderstorms in the forecast.  Clouds are increasing this morning and winds are already picking up.  Expect a warm, breezy day ahead.  A few scattered showers are possible during the day with a few thunderstorms developing by afternoon.  Some strong storms are possible this afternoon and early evening.  However, even if you miss the afternoon development, another line of thunderstorms is expected late tonight and into early tomorrow morning.  Any thunderstorms that develop today or overnight have the potential for becoming strong to severe.  All types of severe weather are possible from flooding to hail along with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.  The rain will end from north to south tomorrow morning and it will be breezy and cooler through midweek.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather outlook upgraded to moderate for parts of East Texas
Karl Kauffman (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Cherokee County ER doctor accused of sexually abusing child
Michael Ralston
Longview man arrested in connection with Saturday fatal shooting
Pictured are Daniel and Erin Dennis. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
Grand jury indicts Murchison couple after children found in ‘horrible’ conditions

Latest News

An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
Cleanup begins on hardest hit area of Houston County
Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: First Alert Weather Day continues
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 3-22-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 3-22-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 3-22-22