Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Today is a First Alert Weather Day. There is an Enhanced, or Level 3 out of 5, Risk for severe storms across East Texas. All severe weather threats - strong tornadoes, large hail, damaging wind, and flooding will be possible. The showers that we’re seeing this morning and early afternoon will intensify this afternoon, and likely become severe by late afternoon/this evening. These will be more isolated severe storms, capable of large hail and tornadoes. Storms will eventually form a line late in the evening and overnight, with the threat shifting to damaging winds and flooding. That said, there will still be a risk for tornadoes and hail overnight, though not as high as with the more isolated storms we see earlier in the night. By morning, the main concern will be shifting to flooding, especially in Deep East Texas. There will likely be water on roadways at low water crossings tomorrow morning, remember, “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Please make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts; our weather app, NOAA weather radio, and local broadcast media are three great resources. With storms moving through during the evening and overnight, also be sure you have a way to be alerted if you’re asleep. Before storms arrive is the time to clear out your shelter/safe spot. Have closed toe shoes, flashlights, and blankets/padding readily available. Beyond the forecast for today and tonight, tomorrow afternoon the sun should be poking through the clouds again. We’ll see sunny to mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the week, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

