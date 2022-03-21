Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash

The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 27-year-old Capt. Ross A. Reynolds and 27-year-old Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz.(Source: II Marine Expeditionary Force via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:

— Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

— Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

— Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

— Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

