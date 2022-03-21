Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
History as it happens: East Texas Russian History professor breaks down the Russian invasion of Ukraine

“Russia is kind of captive by its own history.”
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, history is unfolding before us. So how does a professor teach pivotal moments in history, as they happen in real time?

UT Tyler Associate Professor of History Edward Tabri has taught history in East Texas since 2001.

“In terms of a class I’m teaching corresponding with what’s going on in the news, there couldn’t be a stronger connection than there is right now,” Tabri said.

Although there is a plan for the year in Professor Tabri’s Russian History classes, the breaking news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine did not stray far from the plan of the course.

“There are two common themes that unite Russia from Ivan the Terrible 500 years ago to the present, and those two are autocracy and imperialism,” Tabri said. That is, a government run by one person with absolute power and extending a country’s power through military force.

Because of the parallelism between the past and present, the student involvement is at an all time high.

“The fundamental question they are asking is ‘Why? Why did Vladimir Putin chose to do this?’” Tabri said. When the students ask why? He points to the past. “Yes it does repeat itself in different contexts, in different time periods, but by studying the past you can learn so much about the present.”

Professor Tabri said the student participation is unlike any other topic. Some students have stayed after class for more than an hour to talk about the current events.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

