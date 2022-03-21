Henderson County authorities seeking suspects who burned burglarized home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect or suspects that broke into a home near Eustace Monday morning and set it on fire.

According to a post on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, HCSO deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress in Allen Ranch, which is located near Eustace. Before they got to the scene, the residence was set on fire.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to the arson fire at about 8:23 a.m. Monday. PS FR firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, the Facebook post stated.

“This was next door to a suspicious fire we had just a couple of weeks ago,” stated a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page.

When PSFR’s Engine 1 arrived at the scene, firefighters found heavy fire on one side of the home. They started an “interior attack” on the fire.

“There were heavy fire and smoke conditions inside,” the Facebook post stated.

A short time later, Gun Barrel City Fire’s Engine 51 arrived, and GBCFD firefighters helped with the interior attack.

There were no injuries, the Facebook post stated.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the case, the HCSO Facebook post stated.

“If you can identify this suspect or the vehicle, please give us a call at (903) 675-5128 or call Henderson County Crime Stoppers at (800) 545-TIPS,” the Facebook post stated.

Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page

