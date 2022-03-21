Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gas prices sink slowly after hitting record high

A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or...
A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or lifestyles if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon.(Gray)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - After hitting a record high of $4.33 on March 11, the national average for a gallon of gasoline is sinking slowly, hitting $4.25.

That’s seven cents less than a week ago, but still $1.37 more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Maryland saw the largest decrease in price with the average being 46 cents less than it was last week.

AAA cites the lower global price of crude oil for the drop in price.

According to AAA, there is typically a seasonal uptick in demand for fuel, but demand has dipped this year.

“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But we had a slight drop in demand last week, which may be due to higher pump prices.”

A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or lifestyles if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon.

“The drop in gas demand is contributing to price decreases, but the recent reversal in oil prices is creating downward pressure on pump prices,” AAA reported. “If the oil price continues to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit. However, should oil prices start to climb again, pump prices will likely follow.”

California has the highest average price at $5.85 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather outlook upgraded to moderate for parts of East Texas
NWS says EF-2 tornado cause of Upshur County damage
Karl Kauffman (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Cherokee County ER doctor accused of sexually abusing child
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Accused murderer of Smith County dentists known as ‘difficult patient’

Latest News

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 1 killed after tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs
NWS says EF-2 tornado cause of Upshur County damage
Brachfield
Rusk County family barely escapes as storm knocks down trees, power lines
Officials say a tiger mauled a 50-year-old worker at a Florida airboat attraction. The man...
Deputies: Man mauled by tiger at Florida airboat attraction
An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County