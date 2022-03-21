Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Game show 'The Price Is Right' bringing competition to Dallas

The iconic CBS Original game show "THE PRICE IS RIGHT" celebrates 50 years of fun with a...
The iconic CBS Original game show "THE PRICE IS RIGHT" celebrates 50 years of fun with a 50-stop nationwide "COME ON DOWN TOUR."(Hand-out | CBS Entertainment)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The game show that made famous the phrase “Come on down!” is coming on down to you.

“The Price Is Right” is hitting the road, putting the game show on wheels and making 50 stops on a coast-to-coast tour for anyone who can’t make the trip to the Los Angeles studio.

The “Come On Down Tour” - separate from the TV show or live stage shows - will kick off Friday at the Santa Monica Pier and will make stops in such cities as Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville and St. Louis.

