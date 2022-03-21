Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former East Texas football coach praying for friend trying to rescue people from Ukraine

A former East Texas football who has been in Ukraine many times is now praying for the safety of his friend in that country as that man, a minister, undertakes
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT
HARLETON, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas former football coach and now minister, who has been in the Ukraine many times, is now praying for the safety of his friend in that country as he undertakes a dangerous mission to save lives.

The outreach mission with East Texas ties called ‘Open Doors Christian Camp’, has even been the target of Russian bombing.

Former East Texas Baptist university football coach Mark Sartain, nervously waits for the next message from his friends in Ukraine.

“We’ve been in pretty constant communication with facebook messenger. Probably in excess of a thousand people that they’ve been able to rescue during this time,” he says.

Sartain had been on Christian ministry missions to Ukraine many times and developed a friendship with Ukrainian minister Alex Seminov.

“Alex is the minister of ‘Open Doors Christian Camp’,” Mark says.

When the Russian offensive began, Seminov fled with his family to Romania, but Sartain has received messages from Alex that he has been going back into the war torn areas.

“Making trips into the war zone, several a day. He and some of his associates purchased vans and started going back into Ukraine to retrieve and rescue civilians who had been stranded. 170 one day, 130 the next day, 100 another day, 60 another day. But he’s chosen to go in and retrieve those who can’t get out,” says Sartain.

Before getting the next batch out, they held services this morning.

“Held them in downtown Kiev. it’s in the basement of a building complex in downtown Kiev. where they’ve housed refugees for the entire war,” says Mark.

Sartain has worked for years with summer Christian mission camps in Ukraine, one building even being called the ‘Texas Hut’, which now has been destroyed in the war.

“The camp has been destroyed. That was a tough one for me to see. It became very real when we saw the pictures, leveled to the ground,” he says.

Sartain says when Seminov’s work is done, he’s coming to East Texas.

“He will arrive soon, and when he does we have opened our home.” Mark says.

Sartain says East Texans can help by visiting ‘Open Doors Christian Camp’ online at https://advancingnativemissions.com/cause/feed-a-family-in-ukraine.

