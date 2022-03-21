Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather at your Fingertips

First Alert Weather Day through Tue AM. Strong/Severe/Intense Thunderstorms possible late PM, through the night and into early Tuesday AM.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... First Alert Weather Day through tonight/early Tuesday Morning...First Alert Weather Day through early Tuesday Morning as a very strong/intense storm system moves into and through East Texas this evening and overnight tonight. A MODERATE RISK, or a 45% chance for significant severe weather is in effect for the SW sections of East Texas. See the graphic for counties. Intense Thunderstorms with very strong winds, large hail in excess of 2″ in diameter are possible along with tornadoes are likely. An ENHANCED RISK for significant severe weather, or a 30% chance, is in effect for the rest of East Texas. Hail of 2″ or more in diameter are possible in the most intense storms. Please put your vehicles in the garage or car port today to protect them from the hail. Flash Flooding is a more significant concern over the southern 1/2 of East Texas, or Deep East Texas at rainfall totals of 3″-5″ are possible. Please take this seriously. Charge all your electronic devices. Make sure you have everything secured outside so that it doesn’t fly around and cause more issues. Please, if you have not done so, download the KLTV Weather App and stay informed as we update you throughout the night. Please sign up for First Alert ThunderCall... http://kltv.thundercall.com/... the Call before the storm. If you have a NOAA weather radio, make sure the batteries are fresh. Please stay WEATHER ALERT! We will be here for you.

Much better weather is expected Wednesday through early next week with Cool Mornings and Warming Afternoons. Lots of sunshine is expected. Enjoy!

Lightning video from Mineola
‘Got hit real hard’: Storms flip RVs in Ore City, other damage reported around East Texas
First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather outlook upgraded to moderate for parts of East Texas
NWS says EF-2 tornado cause of Upshur County damage
Karl Kauffman (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Cherokee County ER doctor accused of sexually abusing child
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Accused murderer of Smith County dentists known as ‘difficult patient’

An overnight storm in Crockett severely damaged homes, businesses and roadways.
10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County
The next 3 days look a little cool, especially in the mornings...but lots of sunshine.
