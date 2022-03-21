Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Electrical failure sparks Longview house fire

A house fire in Longview was sparked by an electrical problem, according to the Longview Fire...
A house fire in Longview was sparked by an electrical problem, according to the Longview Fire Department(Longview Fire Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview residence was damaged when a fire broke out on the rear of the structure Friday night.

According to a report by the Longview Fire Department, on Friday around 9:45 p.m. emergency crews responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Pine Tree Road. Initially it was believed the fire was coming from behind the structure and was threatening its rear. However, upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the fire was coming from inside and about 25 percent of the structure was involved. Three occupants were at home at the time but all were able to escape without injury.

According to an investigation, the fire started in an exterior wall and traveled into the attic before damaging the entire residence. The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical failure within the wall.

