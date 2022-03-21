Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas volunteers aid Eastland complex fire community

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wildfires continue to engulf more than 54,000 acres of North Texas. Firefighters are working to contain the massive complex of wildfires in North Texas, that has killed one person and burned at least 50 homes.

Now, East Texans are coming together to join the effort.

The Lake Athens Baptist Church disaster relief team is working with Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief to help aid those affected by the fire. The volunteers are in Carbon serving meals to first responders and survivors.

“When folks go through a disaster, whether it’s fire or hurricane, flood, tornado, whatever it is, those hot meals are comforting to them, a blessing to them, and that’s exactly why we’re there,” said Southern Baptists of Texas Convention disaster relief director Scottie Stice.

The group arrived Friday night and started serving meals to the community on Saturday. Since then, they serve hundreds of meals daily.

“It’s pretty incredible to see people just mobilizing to help. They don’t even ask questions,” Stice said. “They don’t ask why. They don’t hesitate. They just give their time and their resources, to be a blessing to someone else.”

Stice said the volunteers will be there until there is no need.

“There may be another location that we’ll need to move to as the fires are all across that area,” Stice said.

For more information, click here: sbtexas.com.

