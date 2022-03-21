Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

4 wounded in shooting in Austin, Texas; suspect in custody

Austin Police investigating shooting outside bar
Austin Police investigating shooting outside bar(KGNS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Police in Austin, Texas, say four people have been shot and wounded as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival.

The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the downtown area at around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large.

However, police tweeted that a suspect was in custody shortly before 5 a.m. Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the four victims’ injures weren’t life-threatening and they had all been taken to the hospital.

The weeklong festival is a mix of arts, tech, politics and entertainment.

In 2019, multiple shootings took place as the festival drew to a close.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Days
Enhanced risk for severe weather shifts west and south
Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather outlook upgraded to moderate for parts of East Texas
Crews were called to a house fire Sunday in Lancaster County where a man suffered burns.
Smith County ESD 2 crews battle fire involving structure, brush on CR 3104
Source: KLTV Staff
Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning

Latest News

FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather outlook upgraded to moderate for parts of East Texas
Governor Abbott mobilizes resources ahead of severe weather threat
Lost sheep return
WebXtra: Lost sheep return during interview with Upshur County shepherd
City of Lufkin providing sandbags for residents.
Cities of Lufkin, Marshall providing sandbags for residents