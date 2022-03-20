Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UNC pulls away late to end Ladyjacks upset bid in NCAA Tournament

The SFA Ladyjacks fell short in their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance as North Carolina pulled away late to win 79-66 in opening round action.
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks fell short in their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance as North Carolina pulled away late to win 79-66 in opening round action.

It was a tight game early as expected. The score was even at 18 after 10 minutes.

The Ladyjacks led by Aiyana Johnson’s 11 first half points and Zya Nugent’s seven points took a 36-33 lead into the half.

The third quarter was more back and forth with UNC edging the Ladyjacks 21-20 in the quarter but SFA went into the final 10 minutes with a 56-54.

The Tar Heels were too strong in the fourth as they held SFA to just 10 points in the final 10 minutes and pulled away for the win.

The Ladyjacks were led by Nugent who finished with 26 points. Johnson finished with 11 points. UNC had four players hit double digits, led by Deja Kelly with 28.

SFA finished the year 28-5.

