TJC Apache Ladies advance to NJCAA national championship with win vs. western Nebraska

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies have advanced to the NJCAA women’s national championship by beating Western Nebraska College 88-76.

They’ll play the winner of the Georgia Highlands-Jones College game. That game will be played on Sunday night.

Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard will be seeking her first national title in her 22 years at TJC. During this season, she reached a milestone - 500 career wins. She soon may add a national championship to her win tally.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.