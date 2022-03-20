Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TJC Apache Ladies advance to NJCAA national championship with win vs. western Nebraska

The TJC Apache Ladies are advancing to the NJCAA national championship. (Source: KLTV Staff)
The TJC Apache Ladies are advancing to the NJCAA national championship. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies have advanced to the NJCAA women’s national championship by beating Western Nebraska College 88-76. 

They’ll play the winner of the Georgia Highlands-Jones College game. That game will be played on Sunday night.

Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard will be seeking her first national title in her 22 years at TJC. During this season, she reached a milestone - 500 career wins.  She soon may add a national championship to her win tally.

