Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

SUV with 11 undocumented individuals detained in Madison County

Officials say those detained are considered to be involved in human smuggling.
Officials say those detained are considered to be involved in human smuggling.
Officials say those detained are considered to be involved in human smuggling.(Images courtesy Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested 11 undocumented individuals Saturday after receiving a tip.

The SUV involved was spotted on 1-45 northbound in Madison County Saturday afternoon.

Officials say those detained are considered to be involved in human smuggling and are currently being held in the Madison County Jail.

The Madison County Sheriffs Criminal Investigation Division is handling the investigation.

No other details were immediately available. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Earlier this afternoon, reacting off of a tip, Deputy Faulkner spotted a vehicle on I-45 northbound in the area of...

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office Texas on Saturday, March 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Days
Enhanced risk for severe weather shifts west and south
First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather outlook upgraded to moderate for parts of East Texas
Michael Ralston
Longview man arrested in connection with Saturday fatal shooting
Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Crews were called to a house fire Sunday in Lancaster County where a man suffered burns.
Smith County ESD 2 crews battle fire involving structure, brush on CR 3104

Latest News

Sheep On The Run
Sheep On The Run
Lake Athens
Lake Athens Disaster Relief
Flash Flood Preps
Flash Flood Preps
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
State media: No survivors found in crash of Chinese airliner
Karl Kauffman (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Cherokee County ER doctor accused of sexually abusing child