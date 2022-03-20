Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Abundant sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.
Abundant sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy in some spots this morning, but that will give way to sunny skies by late morning. Abundant sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s, maybe the low 80s in the warmest spots. This evening, clear skies and temps in the 60s. Overall, today will be a beautiful day, be sure to enjoy it and spend some time outdoors. I’ll caution you, there is High/Very High Fire Danger is portions of East Texas, and with a nice breeze this afternoon and low humidity, any burning is highly discouraged. Tomorrow is going to be the big weather story for this forecast.

First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Monday and Tuesday due to the possibility of strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center maintains an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for a good chunk of ETX, with everyone else in a Slight (2/5) or Marginal (1/5) risk. Please heed this warning, tomorrow has the potential to be a very disruptive and dangerous day. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts. The free KLTV or KTRE Weather App, a NOAA Weather Radio, and broadcast media are three great resources. With the possibility of storms during the evening and overnight, ensure you have a way to be alerted if/when you’re asleep. Tornadoes, large hail, damaging wind, and flooding are all possible with this system. Showers will begin developing Monday morning and intensify through the day into the evening. The severe weather threat will begin Monday afternoon, and last until Tuesday morning. Again, all severe weather threats are possible.

Once storms clear out of East Texas Tuesday morning, we’ll be looking at a partly cloudy day with cooler highs, only in the 60s. Through next week, highs will generally be near or below normal. We’ll also stay dry through the extended period, other than Monday and Tuesday. So, here’s to enjoying what is left of the weekend, and then getting through Monday. Enjoy your Sunday.

