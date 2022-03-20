SPC shifts Enhanced Risk SW, severe storms still possible Monday and Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - In their Sunday morning update, the Storm Prediction Center shifted the Enhanced Risk (3/5) for severe weather to the southwest, still including Jacksonville, Palestine, Lufkin, and Crockett. The bottom line - strong to severe storms are likely in East Texas for Monday and Tuesday morning.

SPC Day 2 Outlook (KLTV/KTRE)

The threats remain about the same as yesterday, tornadoes (possibly strong), hail (up to golf balls), damaging wind (70-80mph), and flooding/flash flooding are all possible. Showers will begin developing Monday morning, intensifying in the afternoon and into the evening. The severe weather threat will begin Monday afternoon, and last until Tuesday morning. Again, all severe weather threats are possible.

Severe Storm Risks (KLTV/KTRE)

Monday Rainfall Forecast (KLTV/KTRE)

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts. The free KLTV or KTRE Weather App, a NOAA Weather Radio, and broadcast media are three great resources. With the possibility of storms during the evening and overnight, ensure you have a way to be alerted if/when you’re asleep.

