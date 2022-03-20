Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

SPC shifts Enhanced Risk SW, severe storms still possible Monday and Tuesday

Enhanced Risk or Slight Risk remains for most of East Texas
SPC shifts Enhanced Risk SW, severe storms still possible Monday and Tuesday
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - In their Sunday morning update, the Storm Prediction Center shifted the Enhanced Risk (3/5) for severe weather to the southwest, still including Jacksonville, Palestine, Lufkin, and Crockett. The bottom line - strong to severe storms are likely in East Texas for Monday and Tuesday morning.

SPC Day 2 Outlook
SPC Day 2 Outlook(KLTV/KTRE)

The threats remain about the same as yesterday, tornadoes (possibly strong), hail (up to golf balls), damaging wind (70-80mph), and flooding/flash flooding are all possible. Showers will begin developing Monday morning, intensifying in the afternoon and into the evening. The severe weather threat will begin Monday afternoon, and last until Tuesday morning. Again, all severe weather threats are possible.

Severe Storm Risks
Severe Storm Risks(KLTV/KTRE)
Monday Rainfall Forecast
Monday Rainfall Forecast(KLTV/KTRE)

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts. The free KLTV or KTRE Weather App, a NOAA Weather Radio, and broadcast media are three great resources. With the possibility of storms during the evening and overnight, ensure you have a way to be alerted if/when you’re asleep.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes all possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Several emergency units responded
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Tyler
Kenneth Brantley, left, and Richard Bishop were indicted in February for solicitation of...
Grand jury indicts 2 East Texas men arrested during prostitution sting

Latest News

First Alert Weather Days for Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Here is an update to Monday & Tuesday's strong to severe storms
Sunday Morning Weather Forecast 3-20-22
Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 3-20-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 3-20-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips