Henderson County fire crews battle house fire in Peaceful Woods subdivision

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters with Payne Springs Fire Rescue battled a house fire in the Peaceful Woods subdivision early Sunday morning with help from two other Henderson County fire departments.

According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, PSFR firefighters were dispatched out to the fire at about 12:46 a.m. Sunday. When the PSFR chief arrived at the scene, he found “heavy fire” showing from the front of the house.

Payne Springs’ Engine 1 got to the scene a short time later, and fire crews made an “interior attack” had had the fire under control before any other fire trucks got to the scene, the Facebook post stated.

No one was injured in the fire, the Facebook post stated.

The Gun Barrel and Eustace fire departments assisted Payne Springs Fire Rescue with the fire.

All of the responding fire units had left the scene by about 2:20 a.m., the Facebook post stated.

