Fire destroys mobile home on SH 103 in Hudson

A fire destroyed a mobile home in Hudson Saturday afternoon. (Source: Hudson Volunteer Fire...
A fire destroyed a mobile home in Hudson Saturday afternoon. (Source: Hudson Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)(Hudson Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - A fire gutted a mobile home on State Highway 103 in Hudson Saturday afternoon.

According to a post on the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, HVFD firefighters were dispatched out to the structure fire in the 4600 block of SH 103 at about 4:10 p.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported, the Facebook post stated.

When fire crews got to the scene, they found a single-wide mobile home “heavily involved” in flames, the Facebook post stated.

Hudson VFD responded to the fire with Tanker 1, Squad 1, Utility 1, Engine 2, and Tanker 2. The Central VFD provided mutual aid by sending a tanker and additional manpower.

Source: Hudson Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
Source: Hudson Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

