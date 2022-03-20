Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
85th Memorial held to honor victims of East Texas school explosion tragedy

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT
NEW LONDON, Texas (KLTV) - The New London School Museum held a day of remembrance Saturday at West Rusk High School. A memorial service held inside the auditorium was followed by a luncheon.

The New London School explosion happened on March 18th, 1937, when a spark ignited natural gas that had been leaking into the school. More than 300 students and teachers were killed.

Those who lost loved ones, survivors, friends, and families all came out to show support of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Patsy Dawson survived the explosion.

“I was 13 months old in my mother’s arms at the PTA meeting,” Dawson said.

This tragedy also brought about new laws designed to prevent anything like this from ever happening again.

Nine weeks after the disaster, a law went into effect that required architects to have an education from an approved school, an apprenticeship, and a passed exam.

The Engineering Registration Act was also passed in 1937. It required engineers to follow stricter protocols before officially becoming an engineer.

An odorization law also went into effect to cause natural gas to have a noticeable odor, something that could have saved lives that day.

For the survivors, the hurt of the tragedy is still there 85 years later.

“I just praise God that he was watching after us that day,” Dawson said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

