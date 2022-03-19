Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TTPD names suspect in Walmart Neighborhood Market shooting

The victim was sent to a Texarkana hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or Larry’s whereabouts are urged to contact...
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or Larry's whereabouts are urged to contact TTPD at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department has named a man connected to a Friday night shooting at a busy department store.

Authorities are seeking Zachariah Larry, 22, of Texarkana Texas. Larry has prior warrants out from a previous incident.

The shooting took place just after 9:30 p.m. on March 18. The incident occurred outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Summerhill Road.

Larry and the 43-year-old victim got into a verbal altercation inside the business that continued into the parking lot and became physical. At some point, Larry pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Larry immediately fled the scene.

TTPD's Shawn Vaughan, public information officer

The victim was sent to a Texarkana hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or Larry’s whereabouts are urged to contact TTPD at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

