Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Tyler

Home Depot on Old Jacksonville Hwy
By Libby Shaw and Victoria Lara
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A person in the parking lot of a business in South Tyler was hit by a vehicle.

It happened at 5:45 a.m. outside the Home Depot at 3901 Old Jacksonville Highway.

Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department said according to the responding Tyler police officers, the victim was intoxicated, and he got into some kind of disturbance with the driver of the pickup that hit him. The victim had allegedly been banging on the vehicle’s hood aggressively.

The pickup knocked him down, and the driver left the scene, Erbaugh said.

The driver of the pickup may be facing criminal charges, Erbaugh said. He added it depends on what the investigation turns up. Tyler PD detectives will interview the victim after he has sobered up, Erbaugh said

Several emergency units responded to the scene.

A man with injuries to his leg and ankle was taken by ambulance to UT Health Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

