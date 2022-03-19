Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Looks like an absolutely beautiful weekend is upon us. Cool mornings and Mild afternoons. Light winds on Saturday, a bit more wind on Sunday...the first day of Spring. As we head into early next week, we have declared a First Alert Weather day for Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning as a strong, spring storm system, moves over East Texas. Elevated storm risks are expected with this storm. At the present time, It appears that an ENHANCED RISK for significant severe weather is expected, especially PM hours through AM hours of Tuesday. This elevated risk is currently a 30% chance for significant severe weather across most of ETX. The Tornado Risk is Medium. The Large Hail and Gusty Wind threat is HIGH, and the Flash Flood risk is Medium. Rainfall totals of 2.00″+ is expected along with winds of 70-80 mph in the strongest storms and hail of 2″ in diameter or larger. Now, this is not going to happen everywhere, but these are the maximum risks that are possible. Please stay alert and stay tuned to any and all changes that may occur between now and then. These storms are expected to begin in the eastern sections of Texas and move slowly eastward on Tuesday and Wednesday, spreading severe storms over the South and Southeastern U.S. More to come. Once we get to Tuesday afternoon, the severe weather threat ends, and much nicer weather is expected. Wednesday through Friday appear to be Partly to Mostly Sunny with cool mornings and warming afternoons. Have a great weekend and enjoy the nice, Spring-Like Weather.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.