Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nacogdoches County Democratic Party campaigns ahead of the November elections

By Phoebe Green
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On the heels of the March Primary Election and ahead of May’s runoff, the Nacogdoches County Democratic Party held a convention Saturday morning.

Among the speakers was Dana Huffman, a candidate for the Court of Criminal Appeals who is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University. Huffman said she is seeing young people becoming more and more interested in their local and state politics. Huffman said that is where big change starts,

“They are not beholden to any thought process, any protocol, but they want to know, and they want to learn. I have to say that the young people today are so far, more educated, and interested in the political process,” Huffman said.

The convention also prepared resolutions for the state to provide memorial services to the families of those who lost family members to COVID-19 and another to devise an improvement plan in mortality rates among pregnant women.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
East Texas mother Kaytlin Davis with son Kayler Davis.
East Texas mother witnesses dentist-office shooting while 2-year-old son is in parking lot
Kenneth Brantley, left, and Richard Bishop were indicted in February for solicitation of...
Grand jury indicts 2 East Texas men arrested during prostitution sting
Christopher Wansley (Source: Smith County Jail)
Grand jury indicts Jacksonville man accused of accidentally shooting, killing another man

Latest News

'Memorial for victims lost'
85th Memorial held to honor victims of East Texas school explosion tragedy
Source: KLTV Staff
Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes all possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
The Lufkin Fire Department battled a house fire in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday....
Lufkin firefighters extinguish house fire on Magnolia Ave.
Prentice Wood (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Burkeville man who sexually assaulted multiple girls agrees to 35 years in prison
Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page
Henderson County fire injures person, kills dog