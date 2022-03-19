Nacogdoches County Democratic Party campaigns ahead of the November elections

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On the heels of the March Primary Election and ahead of May’s runoff, the Nacogdoches County Democratic Party held a convention Saturday morning.

Among the speakers was Dana Huffman, a candidate for the Court of Criminal Appeals who is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University. Huffman said she is seeing young people becoming more and more interested in their local and state politics. Huffman said that is where big change starts,

“They are not beholden to any thought process, any protocol, but they want to know, and they want to learn. I have to say that the young people today are so far, more educated, and interested in the political process,” Huffman said.

The convention also prepared resolutions for the state to provide memorial services to the families of those who lost family members to COVID-19 and another to devise an improvement plan in mortality rates among pregnant women.

