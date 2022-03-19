Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
CHRISTUS Mother Frances commemorates 85th anniversary

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 85th Anniversary of the opening of CHRISTUS Mother Frances was commemorated today by a mass and ceremony afterward.

Eighty-five years ago, the hospital opened one day prior to its original opening date due to the New London School explosion.

The devastating tragedy occurred on March 18, 1937, in New London, Texas, when a gas leak explosion caused the school to blow up.

“Mother Frances hospital was set to open March 19, 1937, and the day before, the horrific explosion at the New London school happened where over 290 children, students, teachers, and visitors died in the natural gas explosion and the sisters and the nurses and the doctors here opened a day early,” said Jason Proctor, the president of Mother Frances Hospital.

Jimmie Piercy, the president of the board of The New London School Explosion Museum, was in attendance.

“Not only did they take the victims in, but they weren’t even prepared to take the victims. But, they bent over backward to help anybody any way they could,” Piercy said.

The first responders from the hospital didn’t think twice before helping the victims.

The hospital was honored in numerous ways Friday, including a mass, the ringing of a bell, the placing of a wreath, a ceremony, and releasing butterflies to close out the event.

butterfly releasing
butterfly releasing(Sariah Bonds)

Proctor spoke about the legacy CHRISTUS Mother Frances has acquired over the years.

“It’s a legacy of Christian Catholic health care that was started in 1937 by the Sisters of Holy Family of Nazareth, and it’s something that is mission-driven,” Proctor said. “Our mission is just as important to us today as it was in 1937.″

