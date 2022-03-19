Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
$17M broadband project to bring connectivity to Deep East Texas

By Phoebe Green
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - Plans are coming together to bring broadband services to Deep East Texans in Sabine County.

Some Deep East Texans have experienced a sense of frustration with the services in the rural areas of Sabine County. DETCOG, an association of local governments, supports and helps provide funding to smaller communities with things like broadband services to rural areas like Sabine County.

“We help our cities and counties and other entities drawdown resources from the state and federal governments,” said Lonnie Hunt, Executive Director of DETCOG.

Over 5,000 residence of Sabine County will get access to high speed and up to date 5G services.

