Surprise bake by Oaklea Mansion’s Casie Buck

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A piece of history is open for business once again; business owner and East Texas native Casie Buck is proud to announce the re-opening of Oaklea Mansion located in Winnsboro, and we are proud to have her join us to share one of their delicious breakfast (or anytime!) recipes.

Oaklea Mansion’s Surprise Bake

6 eggs

1 ½ cups milk

1 ½ cups sharp cheddar cheese grated

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon dry mustard

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Additional things can be added for different dietary and nutritional needs. We commonly add ham and some green peppers.

Beat eggs well. Add the remaining ingredients and blend thoroughly. Pour into a greased 1 ½ quart baking dish. Bake at 300 degrees for 35 minutes or until firm. Serve hot.

Makes 4 servings

You can visit Oaklea Mansion online by clicking here.

