Police still looking for leads in case of Lufkin man found dead after fire

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - On Friday, the chief of the Jasper Police Department said they are still no closer to finding the person responsible for the death of a Lufkin man whose body was found in the debris of a burned home on Feb. 9th.

Firefighters who responded to the structure fire in the 1300 block of East Milan Street found the body of Rexie McMullen II after they extinguished the fire. Investigators believe the fire started on the home’s front porch.

Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall said an autopsy revealed that McMullen had not been killed by the fire. He had been shot multiple times.

Hall said his investigators have followed several leads, but none of them have panned out at this point.

Previous story: Autopsy shows man died from gunshot wounds before fire in Jasper home

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.