Mount Enterprise firefighter rescues dog from structure fire

Mount Enterprise firefighters take care of dog that was rescued from a structure fie Friday. (Source: Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)(Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT
MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Enterprise firefighter rescued a family’s dog when the MEVFD responded to a structure fire Friday morning.

According to a post on the Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters “made a good stop” and contained the flames to the home’s kitchen area.

Captain Sean Massingill with the Mount Enterprise VFD rescued the family’s dog and gave it oxygen, the Facebook post stated.

The Facebook post also thanked Laneville Fire, East Side VFD, and the Rusk County Rescue Unit for their assistance.

Personnel from the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management responded to the structure fire to investigate its cause.

