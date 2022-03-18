Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts Jacksonville man accused of accidentally shooting, killing another man

Christopher Wansley (Source: Smith County Jail)
Christopher Wansley (Source: Smith County Jail)(Smith County Jail)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted the 18-year-old man accused of accidentally shooting and killing another man on July 3, 2021.

The grand jury met in the 7th Judicial District on Feb. 14.

Christopher Wansley, of Jacksonville, was indicted on a felony manslaughter charge. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on July 4, 2021, and he was released late that day after he posted bail on a bond amount of $250,000.

According to the police report, three people were playing with a gun when Wansley “recklessly used the weapon and shot another 17-year-old in the chest.”

Police responded to the apartment at 205 Chimney Rock Drive at 11:45 p.m. on July 3, 2021.

The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital, where he later died.

Previous story: Jacksonville man accused of killing another while playing with gun

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
East Texas mother Kaytlin Davis with son Kayler Davis.
East Texas mother witnesses dentist-office shooting while 2-year-old son is in parking lot
Kenneth Brantley, left, and Richard Bishop were indicted in February for solicitation of...
Grand jury indicts 2 East Texas men arrested during prostitution sting

Latest News

'Memorial for victims lost'
85th Memorial held to honor victims of East Texas school explosion tragedy
Source: KLTV Staff
Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes all possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
The Lufkin Fire Department battled a house fire in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday....
Lufkin firefighters extinguish house fire on Magnolia Ave.
Prentice Wood (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Burkeville man who sexually assaulted multiple girls agrees to 35 years in prison
Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page
Henderson County fire injures person, kills dog