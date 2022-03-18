Grand jury indicts Jacksonville man accused of accidentally shooting, killing another man

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted the 18-year-old man accused of accidentally shooting and killing another man on July 3, 2021.

The grand jury met in the 7th Judicial District on Feb. 14.

Christopher Wansley, of Jacksonville, was indicted on a felony manslaughter charge. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on July 4, 2021, and he was released late that day after he posted bail on a bond amount of $250,000.

According to the police report, three people were playing with a gun when Wansley “recklessly used the weapon and shot another 17-year-old in the chest.”

Police responded to the apartment at 205 Chimney Rock Drive at 11:45 p.m. on July 3, 2021.

The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital, where he later died.

