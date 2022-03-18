Grand jury indicts 2 East Texas men arrested during prostitution sting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two men arrested in a multi-agency prostitution sting have been indicted by a Smith County grand jury.

Kenneth Cossey Brantley, 53, of Tyler, and Richard Leon Bishop, 45, of LaRue, were arrested Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 were arrested during an operation conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety in tandem with Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale Police Department, Homeland Security and others. It was confirmed to have taken place at a hotel in Lindale. Five other men were arrested during the operation.

Brantley and Bishop both were indicted on February 17 each on a charged of solicitation of prostitution.

