Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts 2 East Texas men arrested during prostitution sting

Kenneth Brantley, left, and Richard Bishop were indicted in February for solicitation of...
Kenneth Brantley, left, and Richard Bishop were indicted in February for solicitation of prostitution.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two men arrested in a multi-agency prostitution sting have been indicted by a Smith County grand jury.

Kenneth Cossey Brantley, 53, of Tyler, and Richard Leon Bishop, 45, of LaRue, were arrested Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 were arrested during an operation conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety in tandem with Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale Police Department, Homeland Security and others. It was confirmed to have taken place at a hotel in Lindale. Five other men were arrested during the operation.

Brantley and Bishop both were indicted on February 17 each on a charged of solicitation of prostitution.

Previous coverage:

Prostitution sting nets 7 arrests in Smith County

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
East Texas mother Kaytlin Davis with son Kayler Davis.
East Texas mother witnesses dentist-office shooting while 2-year-old son is in parking lot
Christopher Wansley (Source: Smith County Jail)
Grand jury indicts Jacksonville man accused of accidentally shooting, killing another man

Latest News

'Memorial for victims lost'
85th Memorial held to honor victims of East Texas school explosion tragedy
Source: KLTV Staff
Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes all possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
The Lufkin Fire Department battled a house fire in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday....
Lufkin firefighters extinguish house fire on Magnolia Ave.
Prentice Wood (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Burkeville man who sexually assaulted multiple girls agrees to 35 years in prison
Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page
Henderson County fire injures person, kills dog