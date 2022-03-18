ETCOG coordinates plan for rural broadband internet access in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With more people needing an internet connection for work and school, getting reliable service in rural areas has become crucial.

The East Texas Council of Governments has been working with 14 area county judges to get custom plans in place for rural broadband. And planning for reliable internet is a meticulous process.

ETCOG Community and Economic Development Manager Chuck Vanderbilt said each of their 14 counties has different needs and ideas about rural broadband. Each has a plan almost in place, but the planning alone is expensive.

“A $161,000 in matching funds that ETCOG has pledged,” Vanderbilt said. “And that unlocked $375,000 of the EDA funds for this planning effort.”

The EDA is the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Fourteen plans that are detailed and attractive to potential internet providers have taken several years to nearly complete.

“We believe that these reports will put each of these counties in a position to truly put together competitive applications and capture the dollars that are going to be coming down for broadband, so the implementation process can actually begin,” Vanderbilt said.

He said federal grants will soon be available to help build the infrastructure needed for internet service. However, to get the grants, a well-laid-out plan must be in place.

“We’re here to unlock those federal and state dollars for the fourteen counties. Those funds are coming; they’re going to go somewhere. And if we’re not doing our job to unlock them for our 14 counties, we’re not doing what we’re here to do,” Vanderbilt said.

He said the cost of a service provider running a rural line can’t be offset by a low density of paying customers, so creative solutions must be found. That includes government aid for building infrastructure.

“And if this initiative can really reach those rural communities, it’s only going to benefit the region as a whole including the city of Longview, the City of Tyler,” Vanderbilt said.

He said the plans must be approved by county commissioners, and Gregg and Harrison counties are nearly ready for a vote.

Vanderbilt said he has not only attended county commissioner’s meetings, he’s also attended city council meetings in the ETCOG area to get information on just how many rural residents are struggling with internet service.

