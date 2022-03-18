Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
11-year-old Ukrainian boy reunites with mother after fleeing country alone to safety

A Ukrainian boy gets reunited with his mother after he fled his country alone to safety. (Source: CNN, facebook.com/SlovakEmbassyUK, Slovak Police Force)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT
(CNN) - An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy has been reunited with his mother after she sent him away from the war-torn country by himself earlier this month.

Hassan Al-Khalaf traveled more than 600 miles by train to flee Ukraine amid the continuing destruction of the country by Russian forces.

All he had with him was a bag, his passport and a telephone number written on his hand.

11-year-old 🇺🇦Ukrainian refugee traveled 1000km alone to 🇸🇰Slovakia to get to safety! The boy came all alone with a...

Posted by Slovenské veľvyslanectvo v Spojenom kráľovstve / Slovak Embassy in UK on Monday, March 7, 2022

“I was very scared. I felt horrible. I really wanted to cry because I have always been with my mom, and this was the first time I had to go away from her,” Hassan said.

Yulia Pisetskaya,, Hassan’s mother, decided to send him on a train to Slovakia so she could stay behind to focus on caring for her elderly mother.

“I could not leave my mother. She is 84 and not mobile, thus I put my son on the train to go to the Slovakian border where he was met by the people with big hearts,” Pisetskaya said. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of the Slovakian border guards and volunteers of Slovakia who sheltered my child.

Hassan made it to Slovakia to meet his older brothers and sisters.

“I believed that he would be with us because he is very clever and he could also phone and call us, and we were helping him. But when I saw him, I thought now I can relax,” said Kinana, Hassan’s sister.

And Hassan’s mother has also joined the rest of the family in Slovakia.

“We’ve been our whole life together; we were very nervous. But we are relaxed now,” Luna, Hassan’s sister, said.

The United Nations reports the war in Ukraine has created more than 3 million refugees.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

