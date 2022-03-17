Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woman sentenced to 30 years after slashing husband’s wrists

Shawn DeLynn Olson, 39, pleaded guilty to a murder charge Thursday in the death of her...
Shawn DeLynn Olson, 39, pleaded guilty to a murder charge Thursday in the death of her 38-year-old husband, James D. Olson Jr.(Courtesy photo)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman who helped her husband take his life and then slit her own wrists in November 2019 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday.

Shawn DeLynn Olson, 39, pleaded guilty to a murder charge Thursday in the death of her 38-year-old husband, James D. Olson Jr., at their apartment in the 1800 block of Majestic Drive in Hewitt.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court sentenced Olson to 30 years in prison after accepting Olson’s plea agreement with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Olson pleaded guilty to slitting her husband’s wrists with a straight razor after he had attempted to kill himself in the same manner but was unable to complete the suicide, officials said. Olson then slit her own wrists but was able to be revived after officials broke into their apartment looking for her husband, who missed a court date in 54th State District Court.

James Olson was free on bond after being charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was scheduled to be in court that morning for a bond hearing. When he failed to appear in court, authorities tracked him to their apartment through his court-ordered ankle monitor and found a note on the door that said to contact police.

James Olson was dead when officers arrived and Shawn Olson was in critical condition after slitting her own wrists following her efforts to assist her husband’s suicide, officials said.

“A tragic series of circumstances placed Ms. Olson in the situation that ultimately lead to this case and this courtroom today,” said Olson’s attorney, Jonathan Sibley. “Thankfully, Ms. Olson survived and will still be around for her family. She hopes today’s hearing will begin the process of healing within her family and allow them to move beyond this moment.”

Olson must earn credit for serving 15 years in prison before she can seek parole.

Olson’s plea hearing was conducted via teleconference, with James Olson’s parents and his alleged sexual assault victim watching remotely. They did not speak during Thursday’s hearing.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Man holds up woman leaving work in Longview, takes off with her van
East Texas mother Kaytlin Davis with son Kayler Davis.
East Texas mother witnesses dentist-office shooting while 2-year-old son is in parking lot

Latest News

WebXtra: Monster trucks roar into Lufkin this weekend
WebXtra: Monster trucks roar into Lufkin this weekend
Live at Liberty is coming back to the stage
Locals Live at Liberty is back up and running
East Texas Auto Show 2022
Annual auto show helps fuel East Texas Crisis Center
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
Longview police officer wrecks patrol unit
East Texas Auto Show 2022
Annual auto show helps fuel East Texas Crisis Center