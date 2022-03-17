Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call

Wiley College awarded grant for short film.
Wiley College awarded grant for short film.(Wiley College)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - According to Wiley College, rapper T.I. Harris surprised students interested in filmmaking with a video call, after Propel Center awarded the school a $300,000 grant. The money is meant to be used to film a short movie with the musician’s production company.

This spring, selected students will produce a film with the theme “freedom.” It will include narratives about Juneteenth, Wiley College’s activist alumni (Heman Sweatt, Opal Lee, and James Farmer), and other examples from the Black experience.

The film is scheduled to be finished by November and will be streamed on various platforms.

The students will also be given opportunities to visit Grand Hustle Films and receive mentorship from T.I. and other industry professionals.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
East Texas mother Kaytlin Davis with son Kayler Davis.
East Texas mother witnesses dentist-office shooting while 2-year-old son is in parking lot
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Source: KLTV Staff
Traffic backed up after Gregg County wreck involving motorcycle, pickup

Latest News

Live at Liberty is coming back to the stage
Locals Live at Liberty is back up and running
Sign in table
Annual Tyler luncheon honors women who give back to community
Heroes Ranch is a ranch that provides outdoor accessible activities for injured, ailing,...
Heroes Ranch in Quitman to be ‘all accessible’ for disabled veterans’ families
Safety City
WebXtra: Kids learn traffic tips from Longview’s Safety City