Whataburger to open new restaurant in Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whataburger announced that they will be opening a new restaurant in Whitehouse.

The company said the new restaurant will be located at 1051 Highway 110. A groundbreaking ceremony involving franchise group DKT Investments and the Whitehouse area Chamber of Commerce will take place at the location on Wednesday, March 23.

“This new restaurant in Whitehouse continues Whataburger and DKT Investments’ legacy of serving big flavors and friendly service across East Texas,” said Ray Haskins, Chief Operating Officer at DKT Investments. “We’d like to give a special thanks to the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce for celebrating with us. We look forward to serving the community and opening our doors later this year.”

Whataburger said the new restaurant will add a team of more than 50 local employees. The restaurant is scheduled to open sometime this fall.

