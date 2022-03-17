Betty’s Antiques in Longview closing doors after 29 years

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - For nearly three decades Betty’s Antiques has offered thousands of items to the public, but soon it will be a thing of the past.

There’s 10,000 square feet at Betty’s Antiques in the 400 block of Cotton Street in Longview. That keeps owner Betty Madewell pretty busy, but for the past week and a half she’s had even more to do.

“We had no parking spaces left, nothing. It’s overpowering,” she said.

But that extra work will end soon with her soon closing the doors to her shop.

“I’ve been here 29 years, going on 30. And it was just time for me to retire, and I have a nephew that’s sick and I want to be able to want be able to help him,” Madewell said.

Shopper Lisa Egner from Hallsville is a new customer.

“A friend of mine told me yesterday on the phone that Betty was having a sale. And I love antiques, so I just had to come check it out,” Egner said.

The day before, Egna could only shop about an hour before the shop closed at 4 p.m., so she came back.

“I saw some things that I had to get before they were gone,” Egner said.

And hanging above her head was pretty much that advice from Madewell on a banner: The time to buy an antique is now. It may not be here when you come back, however:

“There’s still lots left for you,” Madwell said on the phone.

People were calling to see how empty the store had become, but there is still plenty left. Just very few duplicates, if any. Egner had a big personal find.

“My great grandfather came from Germany. He was an immigrant. And there’s a mug that’s exactly like his,” she said.

And now something Lisa never dreamed she’d find is part of her collection.

“Ya’ll need to come down here,” Egner said.

And Madwell says that last time she locks the door will be pretty sad.

“Oh it will be, let me tell you. Very sad. I mean, I’ve met so many nice people, friends. You know they’re my customers, you know. They’re my friends,” she said.

Madwell says she’s already sold the building. She’ll be open through April before she closes her doors for good.

