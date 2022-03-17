Tyler native gets golden ticket for American Idol top 24 competition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - By night he works as a security officer. By day he dreams of following in the footsteps of singer/songwriter Phillips Phillips. And now, Tyler native Fritz Hager III is one step closer to doing just that as he received a golden ticket to Hollywood to compete on American Idol.

After performing a Lewis Capaldi song, Hager got a “yes” vote from judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, giving him enough to make his way into the main competition. However, that wasn’t the only surprise in store for Hager, as Phillips (who won American Idol in 2012) recorded a special message of encouragement for him.

“To even have the opportunity to be on the same stage that Phillip Phillips was on is mind-blowing to me,” Hager said in a video interview with American Idol.

