Top-seeded Baylor beats Norfolk State in NCAA Tournament, advances to round two

A Baylor fans holds a "Sic 'Em Bears" sign during Baylor's first round matchup against Norfolk...
A Baylor fans holds a "Sic 'Em Bears" sign during Baylor's first round matchup against Norfolk State in Fort Worth(KWTX)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - March Madness is officially upon us an the defending national champs picked up right where they left off.

Top-seeded Baylor came out hot against No. 16 Norfolk State in Fort Worth, hitting four three-pointers in the first five minutes of the game, taking an early 14-5 lead.

The Bears’ three point shooting cooled down later in the half, but a Matthew Mayer dunk in the final seconds of the half gave Baylor a 43-27 lead at the break.

Just over four minutes into the second half Baylor had stretched that lead to 22 points, leading Norfolk State 54-32.

The Bears continued to control the game in the second half, going on to beat Norfolk State 85-49.

Baylor will play the winner of North Carolina and Marquette in Fort Worth on Saturday.

