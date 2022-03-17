Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County ranch manager accused of stealing cattle from employer

Smith County authorities have arrested a Lindale man accused of stealing cattle from a Lindale-area ranch.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County authorities have arrested a Lindale man accused of stealing cattle from a Lindale-area ranch.

Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez, 65, is charged with two counts of theft of cattle. He was arrested on March 11 and is being held on a collective bond of $500,000.

Perez worked as a manager at a ranch located on FM 1253 in Lindale.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV on Thursday, Perez lived on a home on the ranch and cared for the ranch and worked for absentee landowners.

The ranch owner contacted a special ranger for the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association on Dec. 3 and said it was believed Perez had sold a head of cattle in his own name without the consent of the owners.

The ranger was able to track down a document showing Perez had sold a black cow for the price of $1,195.85, according to the affidavit. The ranch owner said Perez did not have permission to sell livestock from his ranch in his own name or for his own personal gain. Video footage showed Perez leaving the ranch with the cow, according to the affidavit.

The ranger obtained a warrant for Perez’s arrest on March 10.

