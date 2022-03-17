Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Polk County deputies arrest man who allegedly shot 18-year-old

Maurice Scott (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Maurice Scott (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with allegations that he shot another man in the Indian Springs subdivision Thursday.

Maurice Allen Scott, of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bond amount has been set at $25,000.

According to a post on the PCSO Facebook page, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a shooting that had just occurred near Newberry Drive.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the victim sitting on the side of the road. Tylor Smith, 18, of Livingston, suffered a gunshot wound to his lower leg, and EMS personnel took him to the hospital for treatment, the Facebook post stated.

The PCSO deputies learned that Scott was the alleged shooter. After the deputies quickly located Scott, he was taken into custody without incident.

The case is still under investigation.

“If anyone has any information in reference to this case, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
East Texas mother Kaytlin Davis with son Kayler Davis.
East Texas mother witnesses dentist-office shooting while 2-year-old son is in parking lot
Man holds up woman leaving work in Longview, takes off with her van

Latest News

Christopher Wansley (Source: Smith County Jail)
Grand jury indicts Jacksonville man accused of accidentally shooting, killing another man
Kenneth Brantley, left, and Richard Bishop were indicted in February for solicitation of...
Grand jury indicts 2 East Texas men arrested during prostitution sting
Rexie McMullen II (Source: daughter Brandy Wyble)
Police still looking for leads in case of Lufkin man found dead after fire
City of Gladewater
City of Gladewater renovating infrastructure affected by 2021 snowstorm
City of Gladewater
City of Gladewater renovating infrastructure affected by 2021 snowstorm