Polk County deputies arrest man who allegedly shot 18-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with allegations that he shot another man in the Indian Springs subdivision Thursday.

Maurice Allen Scott, of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bond amount has been set at $25,000.

According to a post on the PCSO Facebook page, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a shooting that had just occurred near Newberry Drive.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the victim sitting on the side of the road. Tylor Smith, 18, of Livingston, suffered a gunshot wound to his lower leg, and EMS personnel took him to the hospital for treatment, the Facebook post stated.

The PCSO deputies learned that Scott was the alleged shooter. After the deputies quickly located Scott, he was taken into custody without incident.

The case is still under investigation.

“If anyone has any information in reference to this case, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.