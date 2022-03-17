Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Newly discovered saber-toothed cat found in southern California

Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.
Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.(San Diego Natural History Museum via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A newly discovered species of prehistoric cat was unearthed in southern California.

On Tuesday, the San Diego Natural History Museum unveiled the fossilized jaw and teeth from a species found in San Diego County.

The newly discovered species of prehistoric cats were one of the first species to exclusively...
The newly discovered species of prehistoric cats were one of the first species to exclusively eat meat.(San Diego Natural History Museum via CNN Newsource)

Scientists believe the saber-toothed animal lived over 40 million years ago and was about the size of a bobcat. It was also one of the first species to have an exclusively meat-based diet.

They say the new kind of hunter was a part of a mysterious group of animals that are now completely extinct.

Researchers believe the predator’s traits still live on in “true cats” that are hyper-carnivores, including some house cats.

Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.
Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.(San Diego Natural History Museum via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Tyler man who shot 2 in dentist office charged with capital murder of multiple persons
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Man holds up woman leaving work in Longview, takes off with her van
Source: KLTV Staff
Traffic backed up after Gregg County wreck involving motorcycle, pickup

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to have a discussion Friday.
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
Authorities are warning social media users not to take part in a TikTok trend called the...
Officials warn against 'Orbeez Challenge'
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
EXPLAINER: Underage driving an illegal, dangerous rural practice
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Russian strikes hit Ukrainian capital and outskirts of Lviv
Arnold Schwarzenegger's video message urges Russians to overcome government disinformation....
Arnold Schwarzenegger tweets plea to Russians